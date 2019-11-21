Over one million traffic summonses issued this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 1,028,387 summonses for various traffic offences nationwide, from early January to October this year.

Without mentioning details on the value of summons, its director-general (Planning and Operations) Zamakhshari Hanipah said, the summonses were issued for major offences as such beating traffic lights, overloading of vehicles, not wearing seat belts and proper helmets.

“Other offences are overtaking at double lines, overtaking from the left, using the emergency lanes and talking on mobile phones while driving.

“In addition, a total of 275,554 summonses issued during the period was for driving without a licence,” he told reporters after overseeing an integrated operation at Jalan Bangsar here early this morning.

In the operation over 2,500 vehicles were inspected.

He added that 812 summonses were issued on those driving vehicles with expired road tax and had violated the window tint regulations.

“During the operation, 11 men were arrested after they were tested positive for methamphetamine drugs,” he said.

Meanwhile the Immigration Department arrested a Bangladeshi citizen, two Indonesians, an Indian and a Sri Lankan national for not having valid travel documents following checks on 19 foreigners.

The operation which began at 8pm involved officers and personnel from the RTD, the Immigration Department and the National Anti-Drugs Agency. – Bernama