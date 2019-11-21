Rep: Central region in dire need of promotion

SIBU: The Brunei-Sibu direct flight can lead to greater things to come for the people here if the authorities concerned also play their part in promoting tourism products in the central region to Brunei and beyond.

Bukit Assek assemblywoman, Irene Chang, said efforts made so far to promote the state were largely done in Kuching and Miri.

“Apart from Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) and Sibu International Dance Festival (SIDF), Sibu was barely mentioned by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah when he spoke at the just concluded State Assembly Legislative sitting, on plans to bring international events and activities to Sarawak.

“Neither was there any mention of projects under the ministry’s ‘Projek Rakyat’ to be held in Sibu,” she said. There are 11 of such projects aimed at promoting the tourism industry in Sarawak. They include a Performing Arts Centre at the old DUN building, Santubong Archaeological Park and Wallace Centre, beautification of Pangkalan Sapi Tourism Centre, English Tea House near Fort Margherita, Linkway and Railing from Fort Margherita to Darul Hana Bridge, Sadong Jaya Mangrove Tourism, Limbang Administration and Development Musuem, Tusan-Peliau Beach Tourism Facilities, upgrading of facilities at Niah National Park, Miri Petroleum Museum, the proposed Sg Niah Bridge at Niah National Park, and building of elevated road for buggy ride to the (Niah) cave.

Chang lamented that Sibu and the central region were excluded from the plan.

She said in the June 2018 DUN sitting, she did ask about plan to revive the Rajang River Cruise, and the answer she received was ‘we would consider’. Chang added that places such as Taman Jubilee at Sg Aup had to be upgraded to make it more conducive for the staging of national-level sport events to be held there.

“Sebangkoi Park in Sarikei can also be considered for upgrading and redevelopment. I have personally been to the park twice during the past 12 months, and sad to say, the park is very run-down with slippery steps along the tracks. There was hardly any tourists around.”

Chang said now that the direct Brunei-Sibu flight is already here and the Sibu-Singapore direct flight coming soon, their ability to remain here long, however, would depend on any corresponding actions taken by the state government to enhance the local tourism products in the central region.

“The state government needs to come up with more attractive itineraries and packages to attract tourist arrivals. More professional tour guides also have to be trained to promote interesting places in Sibu and the central region,” she said.