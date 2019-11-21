Special motion to condemn Zionist attacks on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat will be debating a special motion to denounce the air strikes by the Zionist regime which killed and injured civilians in the Gaza Strip on Monday in a special chamber in Parliament building.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof decided to allow the motion to be debated after finding it met three stipulated criteria.

“I have studied the matter and found the three conditions (of specific matter, of public interest and urgent). As such I am allowing the motion to be debated … not in the house but at the Special Court (Special Chamber).

“According to Standing Order 16, the motion will be debated in a special chamber on Nov 25, Monday from 2.30pm. I will allow the proposer to debate for 30 minutes and after that the government will reply for 30 minutes,” he said.

According to Mohamad Ariff, it is appropriate for the matter to debated in a Special Chamber as the regular session is focusing on 2020 Supply Bill.

Earlier, Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan proposed the motion under Standing Order 18 (1) and 18 (2) to discuss a specific matter, of public interest and urgent. — Bernama