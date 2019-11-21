State govt committed to beautify all towns in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong yesterday stressed that the state government is committed towards efforts to beautify all the towns in Sabah.

To show its commitment, he said the state cabinet had approved the Sabah Landscape Development Planning Specifications as a guideline for development open spaces in March this year.

According to Jaujan, several initiatives have and will be implemented, among which is the program for the development of new public parks.

The program includes efforts to make the surrounding landscape more beautiful, with quality and equipped with appropriate components not only for aesthetic but also for a more conducive living environment.

Replying to Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt’s question at the State Assembly sitting yesterday, Jaujan said that there is also a program on the development of landscape and green infrastructure which prioritises the development of urban landscaping, living environment, beautification of villages and rural areas.

This program, he said, focuses more on the setting up of pocket parks in the towns that are built with aesthetic designs as well as green infrastructure planning to make the area more interesting and functional.

Replying to a supplementary question on littering by Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Jaujan said that the government will be formulating a law with regards to solid waste in the near future.