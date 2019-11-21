State govt monitoring developments in PKR closely, says Dr Abd Rahman

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is watching the latest developments in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) “closely”.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the outcome of the crisis in PKR will affect the administration of the country currently being run by the federal government which was formed just two years ago.

“Whatever is happening in PKR will not directly affect Sarawak. But we are concerned because whatever outcome will affect the country’s administration.

“Let them solve their own issues, and we hope they can settle it well,” he told reporters after representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah to officiate at the Sarawak Farmers Organisation (SFO)’s 34th annual general meeting today.

Dr Abdul Rahman also pointed out that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-held state government has made a stand to be a friendly opposition to the Pakatan Harapan-held federal government, of which PKR is part of.

“Our stand is to be friendly with the federal government. Whatever programmes which benefit Sarawak and the federal government, we will support them. But whatever programmes which encroach on our rights, we will oppose,” he said.