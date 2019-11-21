UiTM Sabah grabs Diamond Award at International Invention Competition

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Technologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah has won a Diamond Award in the International Invention and Innovative Competition (InIIC Series 2/2019) under the Higher Institution Students (Social Sciences) category held recently at Palace of the Golden Horses Hotel in Selangor.

The team was represented by Mariam Mahmun as team leader, a Doctorate of Business Administration Part 4 student, Associate Professor Dr Imbarine Bujang, a senior lecturer and Ahmad Fauze Abdul Hamit, a lecturer with the Finance Faculty.

Their winning entry entitled “SMARTer Port Integrated Application System to Facilitate Micro-Small-Medium Enterprises” had won the judges’ heart, which highlighted an innovative solution designed specifically to integrate cross-border e-commerce platform and ride hailing.

According to Imbarine, the advisor to the team, the novelty of their innovation was centered around its value creation in the trade facilitation throughout the entire supply-chain eco-system.

“Our innovation presents the promising adoption of integrated application system where we integrate various existing systems into one single platform,” he added.

He said the application addresses the problem of cargo imbalance encountered at our local ports, the high incidence of rural poverty and unemployment in Sabah as well as the unorganized scattered local micro small-medium entrepreneurs who require a platform to sell their products penetrating the international markets.

The competition was organized by MNNF Network, MNNF Publisher, Advanced Scientific Press and Kind Heart Charity.

Themed Leading Towards Creativity & Innovation, the annual competition aims to seek innovative, cost-effective and practical solutions to accessibility-related barriers in the community.

The participants comprised professionals and students who use their creativity, working individually or in teams with industry, government and community partners, to identify an accessibility-related issue, and create an innovative and unique solution to it.

Prizes were awarded to the best ideas in the three categories, namely Diamond Category A for Professional under Social Sciences, Science, Engineering and Technology, Diamond Category B for Higher Institutions under Social Sciences, Science, Engineering and Technology while Diamond Category C for School Students.

Each category will also receive Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

Around 200 groups registered from various higher learning institutions and schools, both locally and abroad. Apart from Malaysian teams, the participants were also from Indonesia and the Philippines.