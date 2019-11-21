UPSR 2019: Increase in Sarawak pupils performance

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) candidates have this year performed slightly better than pupils last year with more students scoring the minimal level of subject competency.

Sarawak Education director Dr Azhar Ahmad said the percentage of candidates who achieved the minimal level this year was 65.11 (25,925 candidates) compared to 61.75 (24,848 candidates) last year.

“This represents an increase of 3.36 per cent in the minimum achievement rate for UPSR 2019 compared to 2018,” he said in a press statement after the results was released at 10am.

Of that figure, 19,884 (66.18 per cent) candidates of national schools achieved the minimal level compared to 62.44 per cent the previous year.

For government aided schools (SJK), 6,041 (61.81 per cent) candidates achieved the minimal level compared to 59.65 per cent the previous year.

Azhar said this was an increase of 3.74 per cent for national school and 2.16 per cent for government aided school.

This year, 39,818 candidates sat for the examination. Of that figure, 30,044 are from national schools and the remaining 9,774 from government aided schools.

The examination was held from Sept 4-5, and Sept 10-12 in 1,285 examination centres throughout Sarawak.