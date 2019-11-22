Anwar agrees there should not be too much tension on power transition — Dr Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The transition of leadership was among the key issues discussed between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when they met at Perdana Leadership Foundation here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir, when asked by reporters on what transpired between him and Anwar in their meeting prior to the soft launch of Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, said Anwar agreed that there should not be too much tension on the date of power transition.

“He (Anwar) understands the problems faced (by the country) and that there should not be too much tension by people making all kind of suggestions like the date of the transition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is Port Dickson MP posted on his Facebook page that he had a meeting with Dr Mahathir for 30 minutes at Perdana Leadership Foundation.

According to Anwar, the stand of both Tun Dr Mahathir and him on the transition of power has not changed and it is as agreed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) while the promise had been repeated several times by the prime minister.

He said they also did not agree if there were other efforts that deviated from the agreement or used his name and the Prime Minister’s in any ploy.

“I also said the transition of power should be carried out peacefully within a reasonable period and with mutual understanding,” said Anwar.

According to Anwar, they also agreed to focus attention on economic growth and prepare for the organising of the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. — Bernama