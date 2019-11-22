Best pupil Alya says UPSR success down to parents’ advice, full attention in class

MIRI: Heeding her parents’ advice to always listen to her teachers and give full focus in class paid off for Alya Nabilah Hazrul, who was named SK Miri’s best pupil in this year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination.

The 5A-1B scorer said she was happy with her result albeit slightly disappointed at getting a B for her Bahasa Melayu Comprehension paper.

“The secret to my success? Always respect and listen to your parents and never forget to pray,” she told The Borneo Post when met yesterday.

The youngest of three siblings, Alya Nabilah will be continuing her education at SM Sains Miri and aspires to be a lawyer.

Known in school for her dedication, leadership and positive attitude, she was the recipient of the Exemplary Student Award during the school’s excellent student awards ceremony on Nov 12.

Accompanying Alya Nabilah to collect her result slip was her father Hazrul Abdullah, who is also SK Miri Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman.

“I always reminded her to give her full attention in class and listen to her teachers. As the PTA chairman, I’m also proud of the encouraging achievement of SK Miri pupils in UPSR this year.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the teachers and everyone else for their efforts and prayers,” said Hazrul.

SK Miri had 84 UPSR candidates this year.