HSP’s earnings to start to improving 4Q19 onwards

KUCHING: Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd’s (HSP) earnings are expected to start improving in the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) onwards, backed by the recovery in crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Affin Hwang) said: “After the disappointing first nine months of 2019 (9M19) results, we expect HSP’s earnings to start to improve in 4Q19 onwards on the back of higher CPO prices, as we anticipate demand for palm-oil products will outpace production.”

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) also expected HSP to end the year on a better note, with the 4QFY19 set to register significant earnings improvement in subsequent quarter grounded on higher average CPO prices.

“We emphasise that that while HSP’s 3QFY19 did not capture the surge in CPO prices, the results have already shown encouraging signs of improvement, pointing to a potential blockbuster quarter in 4QFY19. Additionally, we believe the group did not locked in the selling prices prior to the sharp spike in CPO prices, allowing them to fully capitalise on the recent price rally, while FFB growth remains intact given its zero estate exposure to Indonesia, where the major decline in CPO production is expected,” it opined.

On HSP’s 3Q results, Kenanga Research said the company posted a negligible core net loss (CNL) of RM0.03 million, bringing 9MFY19 CNL to RM0.9 million, which was in line with its full-year core net profit (CNP) forecast of RM11.3 million.

Despite the loss, the research team pointed out that the company is seeing concrete signs of improvement.

On a q-o-q basis, it said, HSP’s 3Q was driven by the 15 per cent increase in FFB output, and marginally higher average CPO per palm kernel prices, respectively. Y-o-y, it said, HSP’s 9MFY19 registered CNL of RM0.9 million as average CPO per PK prices dived 15 and 37 per cent respectively, masking an 11 per cent growth in FFB output, and on higher effective tax rate of 94 per cent, which it expected to normalise in 4QFY19.

All in, based on its expectations of HSP’s improved outlook, Kenanga Research retained its ‘outperform’ call while Affin Hwang maintained its ‘buy’ rating.