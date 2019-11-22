‘I slipped voice recorder into pencil case’, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) final audit report tampering trial yesterday admitted in court to making a voice recording of a meeting linked to the report.

National Audit Department (NAD) audit director Nor Salwani Muhammad, 52, told the High Court here that she had done this by slipping in a voice recorder into the pencil case of NAD representative at the meeting, Saadatul Nafisah Bashir Ahmad, without her (Saadatul Nafisah) knowledge just before the meeting commenced.

The fifth prosecution witness said she only did that so that she will be able to prepare the minutes of the audit report coordination meeting, as she was not allowed to sit in that meeting.

“I was appointed coordinator of the meeting. Due to this, I needed to know what was being discussed in the meeting as I was not part of it (the meeting).

“Saadatul Nafisah had no knowledge I had kept a voice recorder in her pencil case. After the meeting ended, I took the voice recorder out from the pencil case and took it back to the office,” she said.

Nor Salwani said this during examination-in-chief by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram on the fourth day of the trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy on alleged tampering of the 1MDB final audit report.

Questioned by Sri Ram as to who owned the voice recorder, Nor Salwani replied that it was NAD property.

Cross examined by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib, the witness said she had no time to inform Saadatul Nafisah that she had placed the recorder into the pencil case, adding that she also had no intention of doing it discreetly.

“After I was asked hurriedly to leave the room just before the meeting commenced, I noticed a pencil case on the table and I slipped in the voice recorder,” he said.

Muhammad Shafee: Are you so unethical to the point of not informing former Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa) that as a representative of (NAD) you have to leave a recording device for the purpose of preparing the minutes?

Nor Salwani: At that point, I was quite unsettled…and I did not have the chance to do so.

An audio recording of a meeting linked to the alleged tampering of the 1MDB final audit report chaired by Ali, was played in the High Court yesterday.

Nor Salwani also told the court that she and the 1MDB special audit team were shocked when they heard the part (of the voice recording) where there was a request (in the audit report meeting) to omit the 1MDB financial statements.

She said they had listened to the recording as soon as she was back after accompanying former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Saadatul Nafisah to the meeting.

“We were shocked with what we were hearing, including the request to omit the two 1MDB statements from the audit report,” she said.

Onc they were done listening, Nor Salwani said she transferred the recording into an official NAD hard disk and a thumb drive for security reasons.

She said the original recording was then deleted as she feared having action taken against her for making the recording without informing the chairman of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Ali, Arul Kanda, Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh from the Prime Minister’s Office and Datuk Seri Mohamad Isa Hussain from the Treasury.

On Tuesday, while giving his testimony, Ali had stressed that the Feb 24, 2016 meeting was held on the instructions of Najib who wanted coordination on the 1MDB audit report.

Nor Salwani said in her 22-year work career, listening to the recording of that meeting came as a shock.

She also testified that Ambrin seemed very upset after the meeting, and after noticing that something was not right with him, she decided to escort him to the restroom.

Asked by Sri Ram on why she had done that, No Salwani said she became worried after observing Ambrin’s extremely ‘fragile’ state.

Nor Salwani: He (Ambrin) appeared extremely fragile at that point of time, I was afraid he might collapse, so I followed him right to the rest room.

Sri Ram: Did he say anything to you?

Nor Salwani: He was mumbling (and said) what is the point of an audit… that is what I heard.

Earlier, while reading out her witness statement during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, Nor Salwani said Ambrin appeared uneasy when relaying the instruction to omit three findings of the 1MDB audit report to the NAD Audit team.

The three findings were the the agreement between Country Group Securities Thailand and ACME Time Limited; the two different versions of 2014 1MDB financial report and the delay in the issuance of the Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN).

Ahmad Akram: When was this instruction relayed by Ambrin?

Nor Salwani: On Feb 24, 2016 after the meeting (1MDB Draft Report Coordination meeting) with (former) Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa also in attendance.

Ambrin, 70, meanwhile told the court that audit report on 1MDB and its group of companies could have been completed in five months but eventually took almost a year due to difficulty in accessing information.

He said he instructed the final report to be classified under the Official Secrets Act 1972 to avoid it being sensationalised before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The sixth witness said the NAD had been instructed to conduct an audit on 1MDB during a Cabinet meeting held on March 4, 2015 to evaluate its financial performance and its activates as well as verify its financial statements.

“However, the audit process undertaken by 12 NAD officers from March 2015 took almost a year as we had difficulty accessing required information.

“It took very long as we faced limitations in either obtaining original and important documents, delays in them being handed over or not being handed over at all,” he said.

“Among the documents that never reached us were the group accounts for the financial year ending March 31, 2015 and financial statements from foreign financial institutions.

“Also, there was no access to (1MDB) computers, laptops and servers to obtain data and information for the purpose of cross-check and analysis during the auditing process,” he added.

Ambrin, who held the post of Auditor-General for 12 years since 2006, also said that the NAD had offically written to Arul Kanda, by virtue of being 1MDB group executive director, for the company to lend its cooperation to allow its audit team to inspect all records and documents, including data from its information system.

Ambrin also said the decision to classify the audit report under the Official Secrets Act 1972 to avoid the report from being sensationalised prematurely.

“This was after 1MDB had issued a letter to me on Oct 22, 2015, on the issue of an information leak with regards to the interim report,” he said.

Najib, 66, was charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to avoid any action against him.

He was charged, in his capacity as a public officer, which was as the Prime Minister, with using the position to obtain gratification for himself, which was to evade disciplinary, civil or criminal action against him in connection with 1MDB, by ordering alterations to the 1MDB final audit report before it was finalised and tabled to the PAC, where he directly had interest in.

Najib allegedly committed the offence at the Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government’s Administrative Centre, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26, 2016. The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib in making amendments to the report to protect Najib from being subjected to disciplinary, civil or criminal action in connection with 1MDB, at the same place and time and in accordance with Section 28 (1) (c) of the MACC Act 2009 read with Section 23 (1) & 24 (1) of the same act, which provides for similar punishment, if found guilty.

The trial before Justice Mohamed Zaini continues next Wednesday. — Bernama