Malaysia, Indonesia ink MoU to resolve boundary issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Indonesia yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve international boundary issues, paving the way for both countries to further formalise the resolution of the remaining three outstanding boundary problems (OBPs) in Sabah.

Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs Prof Drs H. Muhammad Tito Karnavian said the three OBPs are in Sabah-Kalimantan Utara Sector in Pulau Sebatik (Tawau district/ Nunukan district), the Sinapad-Sesai Rivers and the sub-sector from boundary marker B 2700 to boundary marker B 3100, in Pensiangan district/Lumbis Ogong district by the year 2020.

Malaysian Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Prof Muhammad witnessed the signing of the MoU on the Demarcation and Survey of the International Boundary between Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak) and Indonesia (Kalimantan Utara and Kalimantan Barat) here yesterday.

The MoU was signed by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh and the secretary- general of Home Affairs Ministry of Republic of Indonesia, Dr Hadi Prabowo MM.

A map attached to the MoU was signed by the director-general of Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia Datuk Dr Azhari Mohamed and director for Defence Territory, Ministry of Defence, Republic of Indonesia, First Admiral Bambang Supriadi.

The MoU was signed at the 43rd Meeting of the Joint Malaysia-Indonesia Boundary Committee on the Demarcation and Survey of the International Boundary between Malaysia (Sabah & Sarawak) and Indonesia (Kalimantan Utara & Kalimantan Barat) (JMI-43).

Xavier said the MoU was deemed as a special milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries in finding closure to long overdue OBPs, namely the international land boundary near the vicinity of Simantipal River in Pensiangan district/Lumbis Ogong district and the sub-sector from boundary marker C 500 to boundary marker C 600 in Sipitang/Sebakung district.

“Both segments, located in Sabah/Kalimantan Utara, have remained unresolved since 1978 and 1989 respectively,” he told a press conference.

He said the MoU has reduced the number of OBP segments on the Malaysia-Indonesia border from nine to seven – three in Sabah-Kalimantan Utara Sector and four in Sarawak-Kalimantan Barat Sector. — Bernama