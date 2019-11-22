Sabah Assembly passes Bill to amend state constitution to lower voting age

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Legislative Assembly yesterday passed a bill to amend the state constitution to lower the voting age and the eligible age of electoral candidates.

State Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar, when tabling the bill, told the assembly that the State Constitution (Amendment) Enactment 2019 proposed to amend Article 16 of the Sabah constitution by replacing the words ‘twenty-one years’ with ‘eighteen years’.

He said the amendment was in line with the passing of the bill to amend the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age and the eligible age of electoral candidates from 21 to 18 in July. — Bernama