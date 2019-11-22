Stronger CPO prices to boost Ta Ann’s performance

KUCHING: Ta Ann Holdings Bhd (Ta Ann) is expected to see better quarters ahead, driven by the recent recovery in crude palm oil (CPO) prices CPO, analysts generally observed.

In the third quarter of the financial year 2019 (3QFY19), Ta Ann’s core net profit (CNP) came in at RM24.4 million, bringing its first nine months of FY19 (9MFY19) CNP to RM24.4 million, generally exceeding expectations.

According to the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), the surprise came from fresh fruit bunches (FFB) growth compared with an expected decline on the back of peak crop season and minimal impact from the dry weather.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, it pointed out that Ta Ann’s CNP surged to RM24.4 million boosted by 45 and 38 per cent increase in FFB and CPO volumes respectively, and higher average CPO prices, causing plantation profit before tax (PBT) margin to expand.

“We expect to see sequential earnings improvement in 4QFY19 from plantation premised on higher CPO prices,” it opined.

Meanwhile, on Ta Ann’s timber division, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) noted that the higher export logs quota from 20 per cent to 40 per cent would possibly see a continual increase of sales volume for export logs in 4QFY19.

“As a result, we are expecting the group to have an increase of profit contribution coming from its timber segment.

“The group’s timber segment has recorded a higher 9MFY19’s PBT growth of RM19.2 million as compared to the drop in its oil palm segment.

“In addition, we opine that the recent recovery of CPO price to approximately RM2,400 per mt to RM2,500 per mt into 4QCY19 is expected to partially support the group’s full year earnings performance,” it said.

Overall, MIDF Research said, while it remained optimistic about the outlook of the group’s timber segment, it still could not compensate for the sustained weak CPO price environment as of 9MFY19 which had drastically impacted the oil palm segment’s profitability.

“Historically, the oil palm segment accounted for more than 95 per cent of the PBT. However, profit contribution from the timber segment is gaining traction as seen in its latest quarterly earnings result,” it explained.

“Moving forward, we are of the view the recent recovery of CPO price in 4QCY19 would help to partially support the earnings contribution from its oil palm segment.

“In addition, the higher export logs quota is expected to continue to support the group’s profitability.

“However, the expected lower production of products such as CPO and FFB coupled with continued decline in the average selling prices (ASP) of export logs remains as key concerns as well. In addition, no dividend has been proposed yet as compared to five sen during the corresponding period in FY18,” it added.

MIDF Research retained its ‘neutral’ call on the stock while Kenanga Research reiterated its ‘outperform’ rating.

Kenanga Research noted that Ta Ann remained one of the more profitable smaller planters under its coverage even under a depressed CPO price outlook.