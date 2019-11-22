‘Volunteer firefighters vital as first responders in Tatau’

BINTULU: Village and longhouse volunteer firefighters in Tatau are vital as first responders in times of emergencies such as fires, said Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman.

He said this is because of the remote location of longhouses in Tatau, making it extremely crucial to equip the residents with basic firefighting skills.

“In Tatau, most longhouses are built near the river and the accessibility is always using river transportation as road transportation will take one to two hours.

“There is a need for the residents to act first and they cannot just wait for assistance, thus relevant programmes need to be continuously implemented at the grassroots level,” he told a press conference during his official working visit to Tatau on Wednesday.

Khirudin said well-trained volunteer firefighters must be more responsive even before disasters occur.

He stressed that early precautionary measures must be taken to avoid and reduce the negative impact of disasters on communities, for example the possibility of food supply shortages during flooding.

“My visit today is also to look at the preparedness of our firefighters including volunteer firefighters in Tatau and Bintulu that can be moved to help,” he said.

He called on trained volunteer or community firefighters to lead during emergencies, especially in coordinating rescue and firefighting operations before the arrival of Bomba.

“This is important to avoid any chaos in the location during the emergency situation so that it can be coordinated smoothly,” said Khirudin.

He added Bomba has requested additional allocation from the federal government to improve and upgrade equipment in Sarawak, especially for operation logistics.

“We have our air base in Miri but we need to reinforce our logistics as in the aspect of topography and demography; it is not easy to access every place in the state,” he said.