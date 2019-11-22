We’ll talk to MPs over Dewan Rakyat quorum issue — Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday questioned the attitude and commitment of some Members of Parliament (MPs) resulting in the lack of quorum in the Dewan Rakyat.

The prime minister said this is not the first time such incident has happened and he would talk to the MPs on the matter.

“We’ll have to talk to the MPs. They were very anxious to be candidates for the election (but) after being elected they are not serious about serving the people,” he told reporters after opening the International Social Well-Being Conference 2019 and the launch of [email protected] here yesterday.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat sitting was at one point halted due to inadequate quorum.

According to the Dewan Rakyat Meeting Standing Order Number 13 (1), the quorum for Council and Committee Meetings must be 26 MPs not including the chairman. — Bernama