11 rescued after being trapped in riverbank at Kampung Segong in Bau

KUCHING: Eleven people, including a female were rescued after being trapped in a riverbank at Kampung Segong, Bau near here during a recreational outing last night.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, an emergency call was received at around 5.52pm regarding the incidence and Bau Bomba station personnel were despatched to the scene.

It was believed that the strong current of the river – with a depth of about five feet – resulted in the group of people unable to cross to safety.

At 9.45pm, the group of people was successfully brought to safety by using safety ropes.

The entire operation ended after about four and a half hours at 10.20pm.