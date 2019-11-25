Borneo Post Online

Fundamental outlook

US Congress passed a bill supporting human rights in Hong Kong. Despite the disagreement by the Chinese government, Beijing leaders have invited US trade representatives to China for a face-to-face talk for a trade deal. Trade deal negotiation remained uncertain between the world’s two largest economies.

On Friday, President Donald Trump commented they are close to an agreement with China and a deal could be completed before year-end. Dow benchmark rose but fizzled off 28,000 major level.

Last week, WTI Crude oil broke its two months high and settled above US$58per barrel after OPEC and Russia confirmed they would continue cut production in 2020. Market threaded in a narrow range but failed to settle higher for the weekend.

Saudi Aramco cancelled international roadshows due to the lack of interest from offshore institutional investors. To date, only Russia’s Lukoil and Malaysia’s Petronas have confirmed that they have turned down Saudi Aramco’s IPO offer. Other state investments are holding neutral views and have yet to decide on advancing subscriptions for this new IPO.

During the G20 meeting held in Japan, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi openly criticised US as the biggest destabiliser for the global economy.

Beijing Government expressed strong resistance to the interference of US Government for supporting Hong Kong’s protesters.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded flat around 108.50 for whole week despite the strengthening dollar index. We reckoned the trend will be initially contained from 108 to 109 until it breaks out in either direction.

Going beyond the aforementioned range will extend another 100 pips in market. Euro/US dollar fell slightly on Friday before the market closed. We foresee the market will be ambushed by buying interests at 1.0950 to 1.10 in case of a drawdown. Topside resistance remained at 1.11 that will compress the range from 1.0950 to 1.11.

The direction of dollar index will be the main influence on the euro’s trend this week.

British pound/US dollar tried but failed to reach 1.30 last week. The trend will be initially contained from 1.27 to 1.29. In next few weeks, we project sideways trading activities in the market until UK’s General Election.

WTI Crude prices eked out US$58 per barrel last week but settled slightly below this level on Friday. The market is strongly support at US$56 per barrel and we expect to see the bulls pick up this week. Topside range may target at US$62 per barrel once it pierces above US$58 per barrel.

However, beware of unexpected falling beneath US$56 per barrel that will nullify all bullish projections.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives climbed higher due to the weaker ringgit and lower production. Analysts commented that the production could fall due to the current weather changes. February Futures contract closed at RM2,743 per MT on Friday. We have identified strong support at RM2,650 per MT in case of a drawdown. There is a potential of going higher to RM2,850 per MT as the raging bulls squeeze out sellers.

Gold prices have topped off US$1,480 per ounce last week as the dollar grew stronger. We forecast the trend will be prone to bearish direction but limited to US$1,440 per ounce bottom.

Overall range is expected from US$1,440 to US$1,480 per ounce while waiting for the dollar index to reveal a clearer direction. Beware of the rising crude prices that might push the gold metal lower.

Silver prices closed below US$17 per ounce for weekend while resistance emerged at US$17.30 per ounce. We foresee the trend will turn bearish just like gold. Initial support is seen at US$16.50 per ounce and likely to trade in mixed activity amid narrow range. Proper risk control is recommended in case the trend falls beyond the US$16.50 per ounce support.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]