AIASS wins double ‘Best Employer Awards’ in BPO/Shared Services category

KUCHING: AIA Shared Services (AIASS), a subsidiary of AIA Group Ltd, recently won two ‘Best Employer’ Awards in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) / Shared Services category.

AIASS was crowned ‘Champion’ of the ‘Most Attractive Employer’ at the Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA) 2019 and the Most Popular Graduate Recruiter of Malaysia’s 100 Award (M100 Leading Graduate Employers) for 2019.

In addition to this award, AIASS was the 26th Most Popular Graduate Recruiter in Malaysia, across all industries, up from 36th spot last year.

AIASS chief executive officer Carl Gustini said, “We are thrilled to win the two prestigious awards – the double wins are a huge testament of our dedication to building our company as an Employer of Choice which will attract the best and brightest.”

He continued, “Approximately 93 per cent of our 1400-strong workforce are millennials for whom we offer an exciting work environment which not only challenges our people to grow but also engages them through various social activities and our AIA Vitality wellness programme.

“Through AIA Vitality and in line with our brand promise, we encourage our staff to Live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

AIASS head of human resource Cathlyn Chong added “We believe it is our unique work environment that differentiates us from the others.

“We are committed to creating the right conditions to attract and retain our talents and to providing career growth opportunities to our people as we want every employee to be successful in AIASS.”

AIASS was established in May 2009 to support AIA Group’s insurance operations across several markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as group-wide support in Finance, Investment, SAP and Technology.

Since its establishment, AIASS has grown through its commitment to its vision to be AIA’s pre-eminent service partner, by providing best-in-class services to support AIA’s operations.

In efforts to promote its employer value proposition, AIASS works closely with local private and public universities on initiatives such as career guidance, enterprise tours, participation in career fairs and onsite university briefing sessions.

The Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA), organised by graduate recruitment company TALENTBANK saw over 28,000 undergraduates from more than 100 universities vote for their preferred employer brands amongst a total of 83 companies across 23 categories. AIASS was awarded the First Runner Up in the 2018 awards.