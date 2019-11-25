BEM to have worship and community centre in Kuching soon

KUCHING: Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) will soon have a worship and community centre at Taman Desa Wira, here.

The 2.8 acres, on which the centre will be built, was given by the state government recently.

Speaking at the launch of BEM Worship and Community Centre project here last night, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari said there is a need to help BEM Christians to build their own place of worship because the state is now facing a wave of rural-urban migration, with Kuching as one of the destinations.

“Many from rural areas are moving to urban places in the state like Kuching because these areas are economical hubs for the state in search for a better living or to further education thus it is expected that there will be more people in the urban areas. In this case, members of the BEM church are ever increasing in their numbers as well,” he added.

In noting that as most BEM Christians in Kuching are currently worshiping in places such as shop lots, Abang Johari said it is high time that they get help from the state government to build a proper place for worship.

Abang Johari disclosed that he immediately approved the application for a land for the project upon receiving it, as he was of the opinion that that BEM church members should get their much needed place of worship as soon as possible.

Commenting on Sarawak’s rich heritage, he said: “Sarawak has a diverse population from diverse racial and religious background. We have been loving each other for many years and we must do our best to preserve this respect and love for each other at all cost,” he said.

Apart from that, he also pointed out that it is the policy of the state government to take care of all Sarawakians regardless of race or religion.

He said it is for this reason that the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) was established.

To symbolically launch the BEM Worship and Community Centre project, Abang Johari signed a plague to mark its launch, followed the beating of a gong. The ceremony was witnessed by his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and other officials from the BEM church during the event.