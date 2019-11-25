BIMP-EAGA strives to boost bloc’s markets, regional tourism

KUCHING: The Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) is looking at optimising its markets, especially for the tourism industry.

According to Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, discussions were made during the 23rd BIMP-EAGA Ministerial Meeting regarding how large the markets and tourism products within the BIMP-EAGA could be combined into a package.

The discussions, he added, were relevant to the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign, as this would attract more tourists to the country.

“We managed to discuss a lot of things (during the meeting), about what had been done in BIMP-EAGA such as infrastructure development, city development and smart cities.

“At the meeting, we received feedback and input on many issues, so that our officials could continue to work on the important scopes that were discussed,” he told reporters during a press conference held at a hotel here yesterday.

Organised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the five-day 23rd BIMP-EAGA Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings here concluded yesterday.

Mohd Radzi chaired the Ministerial Meeting, the Ministers’ Retreat, as well as the Second BIMP-EAGA and China Ministerial Meeting.

In relation to seizing opportunities and addressing the challenges within the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0), a workshop on ‘Regional Cooperation in the IR4.0’ is currently being run until tomorrow (Nov 26) – serving as a side programme of the 23rd BIMP-EAGA Ministerial Meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau who is also Sabah’s Minister of Trade and Industries, the federal Ministry of Economic Affairs secretary-general Datuk Saiful Anuar, Indonesia’s senior advisor (regional development) to Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Bobby Hamzar Rafinus, and Asian Development Bank Southeast Asia Department director-general Ramesh Subramaniam were also present at the press conference.