CIMB inks agreement with IWH, first local bank to participate in Bandar M’sia Project

KUCHING: Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) has executed a RM371 million facility agreement with CIMB Bank Bhd (CIMB) to part finance the investment by IWH-CREC, the consortium between IWH and CREC, which is investing 60 per cent equity interest into the Bandar Malaysia Project.

This project will be jointly developed by the Minister of Finance and IWH-CREC.

The signing ceremony was held at CIMB’s headquarters, marking its position being the first Malaysian bank to participate in the Bandar Malaysia Project.

Representing IWH at the signing ceremony was IWH group executive director Lim Chen Herng while CIMB was represented by group head of corporate banking Lo Nyen Khing.

The signing was witnessed IWH executive vice chairman Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo, CIMB chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz and China Railway Dongfang group chairman Chen Zhi Gong.

IWH’s Lim said “Given the strategic location for Bandar Malaysia Project in Kuala Lumpur, we are highly confident in the national project has the prospects to become the country’s foremost integrated transportation and financial hub.

“We are glad that CIMB, as the first local Malaysia Bank to provide facility for the Bandar Malaysia Project. This indicates clear signal that CIMB is confidence in the prospects of this mega Project.”

IWH-CREC was chosen as the Project’s master developer via an open tender exercise that drew participation from over 40 world-renowned companies, including from Japan, Australia and the Middle East in 2015.

The reinstatement of the Bandar Malaysia Project by the Federal Government in April 2019 by the present Government, reaffirms that Bandar Malaysia will have a major positive impact on the Malaysia’s economy.

It will serve as a global hub to attract high impact global finance, technology and entrepreneurial firms, especially those from the list of Fortune 500 Companies, by enticing them to establish their regional offices in Kuala Lumpur.