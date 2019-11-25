CM welcomes rebranding of Upko into party for all

KOTA KINABALU: The rebranding of United Pasokmomogun KadazanDusun Organisation to United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) is in line with the aim of Parti Warisan Sabah as the ruling party to be more inclusive, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie, who is also Warisan president, said he was informed by Upko president cum Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau of the need for the component party to step away from a race-centric identity.

“We don’t want a party to be based on race or religion because if we want to face 21st century challenges, we must be inclusive.

“They (Upko) have informed me of the change, that they would no longer be a party for the Pasokmomogun and KadazanDusun community only, but a party for all. We welcome this change in order to move forward. We must be inclusive because that’s how we unite the people,” said Shafie.

Madius said Upko changed its name to United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation or Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu as part of its rebranding process to make the party more inclusive.

At the Upko Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, Madius in his speech said, “We need to change or we will be changed. We return to this hall to revive Upko’s spirit which emphasises unity. I am optimistic that Upko’s future is bright.”

The resolution to rebrand the party was tabled by party deputy president Datuk Donald Mojuntin and passed by 319 delegates from 20 divisions attending the EGM.