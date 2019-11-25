Govt wants parents to erase negative perception against TVET

KUALA LUMPUR: The negative perception that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is a second choice for weak students compared to conventional academic field should be eliminated by parents, said Deputy Human Resources Minister, Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said parents should place more confidence and support on their children taking TVET as this field is capable of producing the local manpower needed by the industry and nation to face Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“The government sees it (TVET) as a necessity. Those who hold diplomas in skills are eligible to continue their education at degree level through Universiti Teknikal Malaysia (MTUN) network project.

“The move is seen as giving confidence to the people in TVET,” he told a question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat here today.

Mahfuz was replying a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib (BN-Maran) on the statistics of TVET student intake which is still low compared to developed countries such as Germany, Holland and Australia and wanted to know what are the measures taken towards empowering the field.

To empower TVET, Mahfuz said via a 2025 plan under the National Skills Development Council which involved six ministries, his ministry is also focusing on TVET Tahfiz programme as the first step to extend skills training to young Tahfiz students.

“We want to ensure Tahfiz students also have a future to enter the employment sector,” he said.

Mahfuz said he had held a meeting with Kedah State Islamic Religious Council recently which was attended by 70 Tahfiz centre representatives to discuss the government’s plan for Tahfiz TVET. – Bernama