Hajiji’s statement on STP misunderstood, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah deputy chief Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has urged the government to allay the concerns and worry of the people in the state over the Sabah Temporary Pass (STP) or Pas Sementara Sabah (PSS).

Masidi, in defending the statement of Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on the STP opined that what Hajiji said was misunderstood.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the ‘Jelajah Pimpinan Bersatu Negeri Sabah’ for the Kota Kinabalu division on Sunday, Masidi said, “I think a lot of people misunderstood Hajiji’s statements on the STP. He (Hajiji) was merely saying that the Home Minister need to review their programmes and improve in areas that needed improvement.

According to Masidi, Hajiji was just expressing the feelings of the people on the ground.

“If the people are wrong, let the government explain where they got it wrong. If you look at the social media everyone is talking about the STP (so) it was not wrong for Hajiji to mention it. Hajiji did not say the STP was wrong but only wants the Home Ministry to re-look at their plans,” he said and reiterated that the government should allay any concerns and fear arising from the people over its plan to issue the STP.

On Saturday, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman was reported as saying that he wants Sabah leaders to hear out the federal government’s STP plan first before shooting the programme down.

Azis expressed his disappointment with some Sabah leaders who, he claimed, were already making assumptions on the STP although the Foreigners Management Committee, which he co-chairs, had not finalised the details yet.

He disclosed that once the plan is finalised, a town hall session would be held to answer all concerns before the implementation of the STP in June next year.

Azis was of the opinion that Sabah leaders had unfairly criticised Putrajaya for not explaining the plan to them.

Several opposition parties, including PBS, had slammed the plan to issue the Sabah Temporary Pass, saying similar documents such as the IMM13, Surat Burung-Burung and the Census certificate had failed to resolve the illegal immigrant problem in the state previously.

The Bersatu Sabah chief, Hajiji, also urged the government to put the implementation on hold and have spoken in the state assembly recently that the pass could be abused.

Azis explained that the IMM13, Kad Burung-Burung and Census certificate were being coordinated by three different agencies at present, and standardising them into a single pass could assist in the management of migrants.

“Besides, it is easy to produce fake documents. The syndicates will flourish and become rich if such papers are not replaced. In the future, there will only be one document. Those without the STP can be detained and deported instantly,” he said, adding that it would be difficult for the syndicates to reproduce the pass because of its security features.

A total of 136,065 holders of the IMM13, Surat Burung-Burung and Census certificate will be eligible to apply for the STP.