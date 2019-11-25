HRDF conference to spur economic growth through talent development

KUCHING: The largest Human Resources Conference and Exhibition in Southeast Asia by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) returns for its 19th year, themed ‘People, Purpose, Passion n Technology, Tactics, Techniques’.

The event this year aims to highlight on how technology can be leveraged to personalise the experience across an employee’s life-cycle and enhance their productivity at the workplace, particularly in the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

Towards this, renowned speakers such as Joel Neoh (Founder of Fave); Mike Walsh (Futurist, best-selling author and CEO of Tomorrow); Azran Osman-Rani (CEO and co-founder of Naluri); Lalit Gupta (CMO and Executive Coach of ICLIF); and Jenny Lim (Performance Solution Lead of Google Malaysia) will speak about future technologies that are coming into the fore and their impact on talent and work.

Additionally, two new programmes are lined up this year which are the C-Suite Sessions and the Learning Arena. The former will feature CEOs from various industries sharing stories and providing coaching on leadership and entrepreneurship particularly for Malaysia’s small medium enterprises (SMEs) while the latter will showcase the latest products, services, and trends and solutions from the Human Resources industry by exhibitors and sponsors.

The two-days’ exhibition will witness 107 exhibitors engaging with practitioners and participants with endless solutions that are certain to fuel the fires of their passion for the industry.

The Deputy Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Mahfuz Omar is expected to grace the event and to congratulate winners of the 19th Human Resources Development Awards – which recognise the tireless contribution of industry players specifically employers and training providers registered with the Fund.

The four categories of awards are – The Human Resources Minister Award; Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bad (PSMB) Award; Innovation & Creativity Award; and the Pearl Award.