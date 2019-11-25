Malaysians urged to tap into South Korea market

BUSAN, South Korea: Malaysian Ambassador to South Korea Datuk Mohd Ashri Muda has called on Malaysians to tap on the opportunity of South Korea’s New Southern Policy (NSP) to attract investments and explore advanced, high technology industries.

Speaking to reporters here, Mohd Ashri said under the NSP, South Korea wants to position its economic relations with Asean on par with the four major powers – the United States, China, Japan and Russia.

Unveiled by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in November 2017, the NSP envisions more cooperation between South Korea and Asean, with a trade value target of US$200 billion by 2020.

The country has sought stronger economic ties with Asean to reduce its heavy reliance on large markets and to foster new growth drivers – resulting in an almost eight per cent increase in trade to US$160 billion in 2018.

This propelled the region as South Korea’s second-largest trading partner. Similarly, Mohd Ashri said South Korea’s involvement in the Look East Policy (LEP) since 1982 had resulted in an increase in investments from South Korea into Malaysia.

“Under the renewed Look East Policy 2.0 (LEP 2.0), Malaysia looks forward to tapping into South Korea’s strengths in advanced technology and innovation that include new industries, artificial intelligence, digital economy, robotics as well as smart manufacturing and aerospace industry,” he said.

In 2018, bilateral trade between Malaysia and South Korea Increased by 7.2 per cent to US$17.98 billion (RM72.60 billion). South Korea was Malaysia’s eighth largest trading partner globally and 13th largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) source in 2018.

Malaysia, on the other hand, was the country’s 14th largest trading partner for the same year.

Malaysia is also seeing a steady increase in tourists from South Korea. Last year, Malaysia attracted 616,783 tourists from South Korea, an increase of 27.3 per cent from 2017.

From January until July 2019, a total of 393,177 tourists from South Korea visited Malaysia, up 10.3 per cent over the same corresponding period in 2018. — Bernama