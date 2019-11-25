Man fatally shot after being mistaken for civet cat in Tatau

BINTULU: A man was fatally shot by another hunter who mistook him for a civet cat while hunting for wild animals in the forest at Sungai Jelai, in Tatau around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The 30-year-old victim was identified as Ricky Limbing from Rumah Das, Sungai Kelawit, Tatau.

Tatau district police chief DSP Dennis Bunyam, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was badly injured as a result of the gunshot.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that during the incident, the suspect and the victim stalked their prey separately and were splitting into two directions.

While the suspect went ashore, the victim was moving by boat down the river without informing the suspect.

However, Dennis said the suspect accidentally shot the victim as he was mistaken for a civet cat.

The suspect who was shocked after finding out the target was not an animal, then rushed the victim to Tatau clinic where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The victim’s body was sent to Bintulu hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Dennis said, the police have seized a shotgun and a shotgun shell, while the 31-year-old suspect a local man was detained to assist in the investigation.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms (increased penalties) Act 1971.