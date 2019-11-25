Pharmaniaga’s earnings visibility still cloudy

KUCHING: Pharmaniaga Bhd’s (Pharmaniaga) earnings visibility remain cloudy despite the temporary reprieve given by the government, analysts observed.

To note, Pharmaniaga’s supply concession ends at the end of this month. However, the government has given a 25-month interim period from Dec 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2021.

“However, the earnings visibility is cloudy beyond this interim period,” Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) commented.

It noted that the government has agreed to provide a 25-month interim period for procurement of drugs to Pharmaniaga Bhd after its concession ends on Nov 30, 2019.

The interim period from Dec 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2021 was to ensure no supply chain disruption in the supply and distribution of medicines nationwide while an open tender and appointment of a new concessionaire is developed.

“However, starting from Dec 1, 2019, the government will award Pharmaniaga a five-year contract extension for logistics and distribution of medicines based on its capabilities and performance.

“We highlight here that profit before tax (PBT) margin for Logistics & Distribution segment is razor-thin averaging at 0.8 per cent over the past 13 quarters,” it said.

Nevertheless, Kenanga Research believed the contract extension for logistical support lies in Pharmaniaga’s capability in the development of a procurement and logistical computerised system; Pharmacy Information System (PHIS).

“PHIS play a vital and integral role in ensuring the distribution of drugs to patients and effective management of stock levels,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) expected higher amortisation for Pharmaniaga from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019 (4QFY19) onwards.

“The management indicate that there will be a higher amortisation of Pharmacy Hospital Information System (PHIS). Previously, it was expected that the L&D services to the government will be continued for another 10 years upon expiry.

“Due to the shorter than expected contract period awarded to Pharmaniaga of only five-year, we estimate that the amortisation rate of PHIS will doubled to about RM10 million quarterly and RM40 million annually for the next five years from 4QFY19 onwards,” it added.

However, it highlighted that the group’s operating cash flow has turned positive at RM12.1 million in 3QFY19 (from a decline of RM245.3 million in 3QFY18) due to the higher sales recorded and improved collection.

“In addition, as amortisation is a non-cash item, we expect improvement in the cash position to continue moving forward,” it added.

All in, it expected strong sales growth from concession and non-concession businesses will contribute to improve Pharmaniaga’s cash position going forward.