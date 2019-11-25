PSB ready to become new political voice

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is determined to become the new political voice for voters in Ngemah, according to the chairperson of Ngemah PSB Sponsors, Susan Clement Ingun.She said although PSB is a new political organisation in the constituency, the party is ready to serve the people there and fight for their rights.

“Our presence in Ngemah is not to split the votes of the Dayak people here, especially Ibans, as we are really serious in wanting to represent the people here.

“PSB wants to establish a clean, fair, transparent new government for all Sarawakians and I believe that the people here will support the party for that,” she said when addressing a recent gathering with residents of Rumah Belayong in Nanga Dap, Kanowit.

Susan added she personally believed Sarawakians will vote for PSB as the party offers the best platform when it comes to fighting for the rights of the people, in that it is not bound by the policies of Gabungan Parti Sarawak or Pakatan Harapan.

“Through PSB, the voices of the people can be heard and I hope voters here in Ngemah will take the bold step and choose PSB for a better future.”

She said apart from fighting for issues relating to native customary rights land, the party also aims to address other issues faced by the people here such as lack of water supply, electricity and roads, as well as employment, education and economic opportunities.

“PSB is also focused on championing state agendas such as Sarawak’s exclusive rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), immigration, education and others,” she added. Susan and her entourage later visited a few nearby longhouses, having been invited by the respective headmen.