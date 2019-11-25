Public advised to be wary of scam calls from ‘EAIC’

PUTRAJAYA: The public are advised to be wary of telephone calls, emails or any messages on social media applications claiming to be from the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) and soliciting payments to settle off bank loans.

This is following complaints received by the Commission from victims who received scam calls today, EAIC said in a statement.

“EAIC will be lodging a police report on the matter and hope to take necessary action together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) so as to protect the public and the Commission’s reputation,” the statement read.

EAIC also advised members of the public who received suspicious calls to check its authenticity with the Commission via contact details listed on its official portal www.eaic.gov.my. – Bernama