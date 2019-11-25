Six selected to become recording artistes at audition

MIRI: Six aspiring pop stars were selected to become recording artistes and create their own albums at a live audition organised by Panggau Buluh Pengerindu Production (PBP) at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall on Saturday.

They were Jandidi Jack, Watson Tase Batu, Felix Anderson Ugan, Azrafill, Nor Wahida Nor Hizan and Fernando Charles.

The audition which attracted 38 singing enthusiasts from northern Sarawak was aimed at scouting new talents in the local music industry.

Producers of PBP and Jamison Music Production – Embat Lala and Joseph Clem, who are musical artistes were the judges of the event.

Six other local singers –Farughi Varse, Eliza Sherance, Hanaki, Billy, Patrick and Thomas Manja were invited to entertain the audience.

The audition was held in conjunction with the 23rd edition of Miri Trade Fair as one of the main events.