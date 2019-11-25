State govt always supports platforms that promote talents — Abd Karim

KUCHING: The state government will continue to support platforms such as Tenun Week, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has said.

“Tenun Week reflects that when we have a proper platform like this and the means to bring up local talents, they can be someone very big in that field in the future. The state government will definitely back you up and give the support.

“Right now, it (Tenun Week) is a melting pot of talents and it depends on how you will improve on it. But rest assured, my ministry and the state government will always back you up if Tenun Week is going to be promoted locally, regionally or internationally,” Abdul Karim said.

He was speaking at the Tenun Week closing ceremony at The Hills here yesterday.

Also present were Tenun Week 2019 organisers Fiona Marcus Raja and Desmond Wong.

During the closing ceremony, prizes were given out to the top three winners of a Tuak Showdown Competition, with the tuak by Simon B clinching the grand prize of RM3,000 and a trophy.

Tenun is an initiative to draw together the diverse threads of Sarawak’s culture and heritage into a single fabric, drawing its name from the word ‘tenun’, meaning ‘weaving’.

Tenun Week saw masterclasses, showcases, demonstrations, forums and marketplaces of Sarawak’s rich arts, culture and heritage during the event’s run from Nov 19 to yesterday.