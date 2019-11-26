Celcom, Maxis agree to share infrastructure to accelerate 5G rollout

KUCHING: Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) and Maxis Berhad (Maxis) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a potential partnership for efficient deployment of Malaysia’s 5G infrastructure, further supporting the development of the nation’s digital ecosystem.

The collaboration will also enable both telcos to explore possible business opportunities in relation to 5G key strategic areas to deliver the best 5G innovation to benefit the people and businesses in Malaysia as soon as the necessary spectrum is made available.

This potential collaboration focuses on the joint deployment of 5G infrastructure which will cover selected areas. Maxis and Celcom will still maintain its own network and remain competitive in other areas.

Signing on behalf of Celcom was its chief executive officer Idham Nawawi and chief strategy and value creation officer Muniff Kamaruddin. Meanwhile, Maxis was represented by CEO Gokhan Ogut and chief technology and information officer Morten Bangsgaard.

Celcom chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said: “We believe collaboration is the way forward for the industry and working with Maxis to explore a more coordinated 5G deployment in Malaysia is something we are excited about.

“5G is the next evolution that will transform how people work, live and play. It will enable a more enhanced consumer experience as well as create new opportunities for consumers, students, governments and businesses alike.

“Our potential collaboration will pave the way for the delivery of a world-class 5G network, on top of our existing 4G and 3G/2G networks, to every Malaysian, realising a truly digital Malaysia in the IR4.0 era.”

Maxis’ Gokhan welcomed the idea of collaborating with Celcom for 5G network sharing.

“We are already sharing towers, fiber and working together on connectivity for rural areas and USP projects,” he added. “This helps us save resources and accelerate rollout. With this 5G network sharing, it presents an opportunity for us to deliver more value to our customers.

“Such industry collaboration is important in supporting Malaysia’s ambition in driving the digital economy.”

The potential collaboration between Maxis and Celcom supports Malaysia’s ambition in driving the digital economy and ecosystem, brings about significant cost savings and creates overall efficiency for both parties which will result in a faster roll out and better experience of 5G for consumers and businesses in the near future.

Celcom and Maxis both started their 5G journey more than two years ago. Starting with assessing the technology and conducting demo trials, the companies have now moved on to full-fledged 5G live trials, while continuing to upgrade their core network in becoming more agile to respond to technology advancements.

This year both companies have been ramping up 5G live trials with partners, participating in 5G showcases to create greater awareness about 5G network to the public, and collaborating with technology partners to accelerate 5G deployment in Malaysia.