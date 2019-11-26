Emilia crowned BCCI Miss Borneo 2019.

BINTULU: Emilia Mujan Kajan was crowned Miss Borneo 2019 by Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old received RM5,000 prize while first runner-up Kelly Huong, 21, received RM1,500 and Miss Social subsidiary title and second runner-up Ivy Kiung, 19, received RM800. The Miss Photogenic title was won by Shirley

Lim, 22.

A total of 10 finalists competed in the beauty contest held in conjunction with BCCCI Trade Fair 2019 from Nov 21-24 at Paragon Naim Street Mall Bintulu.

Organising chairwoman Sharyn Tang said 18 contestants from Sibu, Miri, Kuching and Bintulu between ages 18 and 26 participated in the pageant.Seven other finalists received consolation prizes.

BCCCI vice president Kong Chiong Ung and event organising chairman presented the prizes to winners.

“We managed about 60 participants in our trade fair from different industries, including developers, banks, beauty products, clothing, wine, event planning, education and electronics,” said Woo who extended his appreciation to participants, sponsors and the major sponsor Naim Bintulu Paragon.

He said the four-day trade fair organised by BCCCI Young Entrepreneurs Section (YES) attracted huge crowds. Side activities held were martial arts demonstration, dancing competition, blood donation, Miss Borneo contest and ultimate muaythai tournament.