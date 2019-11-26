Forum marks new chapter for state’s Chinese medicine

SIBU: The Sarawak Chinese medicine two-day forum marks a new chapter in the development of traditional Chinese medicine in the state.

Chairman of Sarawak Traditional Chinese Physicians Association (STCPA) Tony Kong said this resulted from the spirit of solidarity of participants during the closing ceremony held in a leading hotel here on Sunday night.

Jointly organised by STCPA and Kolej Kemahiran Asia (KKA), the forum attracted more than 1,000 Chinese medicine physicians, practitioners and experts from China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei besides Malaysia.

Kong who is the founder cum president of KKA said the World Health Organisation

(WHO) has recognised Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chinese medical law for more than a century.

Meradong assemblyman Ding Kuong Hiing who was the guest-of-honour hoped experts can research unique Borneo herbs.

Later Ding witnessed the signing of a pact between STCPA and GuangXI Chinese Medicine Association, China represented by Kong and Zhao Bao Zhong respectively.

Ding also announced a grant of RM10,000 for the STCPA to run its activities.