HR Ministry helped 41,000 grads gain employment from Jan-Oct

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resource Ministry assisted 41,000 graduates to gain employment in various sectors from January to October this year, said its deputy minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said his ministry’s employment gateway Jobs Malaysia played an instrumental role in securing employment for them.

“Most graduates seek jobs via Jobs Malaysia. As of October, there were 290,898 active job seekers on its registry with 210,868 of them graduates.

“However, they are not jobless graduates but who registered for the first time to find work, and those seeking upward mobility,” he said during the oral Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PH-Tanah Merah) who wanted an update on employment of graduates. — Bernama