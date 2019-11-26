KPA chief pleased with funding from state govt for development

KUCHING: The state government’s initiative in providing substantial amount of funding for state development including ports will stimulate the local economy in facing the uncertainty and global down trend, said Kuching Port Authority (KPA) chairman Dato Awang Bemee Ali Basah.

He was pleased to note the recent announcement by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that the state government would allocate funds to undertake two major projects for Kuching in 2020, namely RM8 million for feasibility study of a new deep-sea port at Tanjung Po and RM30.5 million for implementation of vessel traffic management system along the Sarawak River.

“Through our port operation, we must continue to enhance our contribution to facilitate Sarawak’s economic growth and development within Malaysia,” he said at KPA’s Year End Appreciation and Certificate Presentation Ceremony yesterday.

In terms of port performance, Awang Bemee pointed out that KPA handled 6.7 million tonnes of cargo and 175,933 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the first nine months of the year.

He believes that 2020 will be challenging if the trade tariff spat between USA and China continues.

On another note, Awang Bemee informed that the chief minister had good news for state civil servants in the recent Budget announcement.

“KPA employees are also enjoying the same benefits as other government agencies. You will receive a special aid amounting to two months’ salary or a minimum of RM2,000 by end of this year,” he said.

A total of 24 retired employees were given recognition for their long service at the ceremony.

There was also presentation of certificates of achievement and completion of training to some employees.

Awang Bemee thanked the employees for their achievements and attendance at the training courses that not only upgraded their skills but also would benefit KPA by way of providing better services to customers.

“In today’s fast changing and competitive economy, productivity and operation efficiency are essential to achieve competitive advantage.

“Towards this end, KPA had provided 126 internal and 193 external training programmes, which comprised courses, seminars, talks, workshops and others throughout the year,” he said.

He also highlighted the various events and programmes that KPA had participated in or hosted throughout the year.