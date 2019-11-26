MACC admits agency erred in recommending political party to take disciplinary action

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has admitted to making a mistake by recommending a political party to take action against its members alleged to have been involved in misconducts.

Its deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said it was not MACC’s policy to make such a recommendation to any political party over the wrongdoing of its members.

He said according to the disciplinary guidelines which the MACC had to follow, reports of wrongdoings were only sent to federal and state government ministries and agencies.

“As such the MACC acknowledge that there was a mistake made by the agency’s reporting branch head in a letter to the party, proposing that disciplinary action be taken against its members, for violation of party code of ethics,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Azam was referring to a letter sent by the MACC to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which had caused two Pahang PKR members to be sacked with immediate effect from yesterday, for their alleged involvement in corruption and bribery during the party elections last year.

The sacking of Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid who is a member of the Pahang Central Leadership Committee (MPP) and Pahang PKR ordinary member Ismail Dulhadi, was announced by PKR Disciplinary Board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim after the monthly meeting at the PKR headquarters here.

Zakaria is also the former political secretary to Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian.

Azam said the MACC would send a letter of notification to the PKR Disciplinary Board chairman to clarify the matter so as to avoid further confusion in future. – Bernama