MBKS holds ‘Kuching In Your Eyes 2.0: Sungai Tabuan Edition’ photography contest

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is inviting photography enthusiasts to participate in the second edition of ‘Kuching In Your Eyes’ photography contest.

Organised in collaboration with Sarawak Rivers Board, this year’s edition themed ‘Sungai Tabuan Edition’ aims to promote Kampung Sungai Tabuan and Kampung Sungai Apong, their lifestyles, traditions and cultures.

“We welcome any photograph that illustrates the harmony of the landscape, its natural environment, history, culture, the building and the people – as well as the various and rarely seen characteristics of Sungai Tabuan.

“Aside from that, we also welcome those illustrating the characteristic of the parks or open spaces under MBKS jurisdiction,” said Zone 6 councillor Kho Teck Wan.

Kho informed that the contest is held to recognise the talents and flairs of photographers in Kuching City.

She added that it also showcases the best of the diverse photography theme to a wide audience and engage them with meaningful and powerful imagery.

Meanwhile, Zone 4 councillor Iskandar Sharkawi said the contest can serve as a way to create awareness of river cleanliness and hygiene by highlighting the rubbish that are thrown into the river.

“There is a contract by Sarawak Rivers Board to provide daily cleaning services where they manually collect the rubbish, but we prefer to have people stop throwing rubbish into the river.Through this contest we want to highlight the ugly characteristics of the river so that the residents near it as well as the Kuching people in general can help maintain its cleanliness,” Iskandar added.

Those interested may register for the competition today and no entry fee is charged. First-prize winner will receive a cash prize of RM1,000, while the prize for first runner-up and second runner-up is RM500 and RM300 respectively. There will also be 10 consolation prizes at RM100 each. All of these recipients will also receive a certificate.

Entry form for the contest is downloadable via MBKS website https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my. Alternatively, those interested may obtain the form at MBKS building (second floor, Licensing and Public Health Unit).

Only two entries are allowed to be submitted by each participant. Formats can be in either black-and-white or in full colour. Participants will have to submit their entries in both digital format (in CDs) and hard copy (size 8” x 12”).

The photos and the completed form must be submitted to the Licensing and Public Health Unit in MBKS building, Jalan Padungan by Dec 16 (Monday) at 9.30am.