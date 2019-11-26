Mujahid asks MACC to investigate allegations of corruption against Jakim officer

GEORGE TOWN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate allegations that an officer of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has requested RM50,000 for the registration of a halal meat processing premises in the capital.

Mujahid said he also had no objection to the MACC investigating Jakim officials based on an article claiming that one of its officers in the halal department was involved in corruption.

“Jakim is also conducting an internal investigation on ​​the allegation, I hope to get clearer details on it but I am still not satisfied and ask the MACC to come in (to Jakim) immediately to investigate.

“We welcome the MACC to come to Jakim’s halal section for investigation as it is important for me as the minister in charge of Jakim to be transparent about the matter … this matter can get worse and and can jeaopardise the reputation of Jakim’s halal certificate which is recognised worldwide,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He was met after delivering a keynote address at the Penang Satu Evolusi Wakaf Symposium which was officiated by Penang Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

Mujahid said this when asked on an article entitled Malaysia’s Halal Crisis published by the Asian Sentinel website on Oct 10 claiming that Jakim’s staff were riddled with problems such as inefficiency and integrity issues.

The article, among other things, claimed that a Jakim official asked for a fee to register a meat processing facility, besides being unhelpful and arrogant.

Mujahid, commenting on the article, said it was an allegation intended to damage Jakim’s image as there was no solid evidence to back up the allegation.

He urged the author of the article and all parties involved to come forward with evidence to enable proper investigation and appropriate action.

“This issue is very serious as it can cause Malaysia’s halal reputation to be tarnished by slander and baseless accusations,” he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, he said the Wakaf Bill, which was expected to be tabled in the next Dewan Rakyat session, would ensure that the funds and assets being endowed were transparently and properly managed.

He said the draft bill on a wakaf act will allow better management of endowments and be a model for state wakaf laws. – bernama