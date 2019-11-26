Parents advised to buy computer for their children to acquire IT

SERIAN: Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin has called on parents, particularly those from the Bidayuh community, to buy computer for their children to enable them to be familiar with Information Technology (IT).

He said it is crucial that the Bidayuh community have good knowledge of IT given that the state is embarking on digital economy which would become an important component in education, while pointing out that acquiring of computer knowledge should start at the primary school level.

“The Bidayuh should not become a lost generation when it comes to education, so I hope that parents can buy computer for their children, instead of focussing on buying television, sofa, expensive shoes and clothes.

“In other words, we should not be too materialistic, but to give serious attention to the education of our children,” Manyin said at an academic excellence award ceremony at Ranchan Multipurpose hall here recently.

The event, organised by Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Serian branch, DBNA Bung Sadung branch and Batang Kedup unit, saw 61 school children who excelled in last year’s UPSR, PT3, SPM and STPM exams receive the award.

Manyin also stressed on the importance for the Bidayuh to look at their own weaknesses and not blaming others for their failure.

“We need to look at our own weaknesses and improve, instead of blaming others,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that the Bidayuh should be able to progress together with other races by 2030.

Meanwhile, DBNA deputy president Charlie Ungang said the association since 1955 had always emphasised on education to move the community forward.

He said the idea was mooted by a group of educated Bidayuh at that time who wished to see the community do well in education.

Present were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben and political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada.