Report: Bustari forfeits RM3.7 mln as settlement in 1MDB-linked lawsuit

KUCHING: Businessman Tan Sri Bustari Yusof has forfeited RM3.7 million to the government as settlement for funds allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a news report said.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai told the High Court here today that the amount was agreed on and received from Bustari’s defence team as settlement for the government’s forfeiture application.

“The prosecution was also given instructions to unfreeze Bustari’s account,” he said in the report.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah then struck out the government’s forfeiture bid against the businessman and thanked both sides for reaching the settlement.

The news report said the government had sought RM11.9 million from the Sarawakian businessman, who is reportedly the right-hand man of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had in June filed civil forfeiture lawsuits against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million related to the 1MDB state fund.