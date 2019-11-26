SEDC’s subsidiary to become Feichi hydrogen fuel cell vehicles’ sole agent in Southeast Asia

KUCHING: Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), will become the sole agent for the sale of Feichi hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Southeast Asia, following its signing of an agency agreement with China’s Foshan Feichi Automobile Manufacture Co., Ltd (Feichi) here today.

SEDC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husain said this marked another milestone for SEDC as its subsidiary company will be among the front runners in the sale of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the region.

“This agency agreement, which is for two years, will open up the opportunity for us to lead the hydrogen fuel cell initiatives in Southeast Asia region.

“Our strategic partner Feichi is keen to appoint Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd to become their sole agent in the region and to become their long-term business partner in expanding the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry in Southeast Asia,” he said at the signing ceremony which was witnessed by Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin at Menara SEDC here today.

He pointed out that Sarawak Metro has procured three units of Feichi’s hydrogen fuel cell buses for public use in Kuching city and the vehicles have been performing very well.

“This has built our confidence in their hydrogen fuel cell technology for transportation and Feichi had demonstrated its commitment to ensure the buses are running well in Kuching by providing excellent after sales service and customer support to SEDC.”

Abdul Aziz said Feichi is among the leading hydrogen fuel cell vehicle manufacturers in China where presently in Foshan City alone, there are 150 hydrogen fuel cell buses operating on the road and serving the general public there.

“This had set a benchmark to other manufacturers in China to learn from Feichi on the advantages of using hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and its manufacturing benefits.

“I strongly believe there is great potential for us to pursue this cooperation in the long run and SEDC through Sarawak Metro can provide the necessary market support to ensure its success that is both viable and sustainable,” he remarked.

Abdul Aziz later signed the agency agreement along with Feichi which was was represented by its director and general manager Jiang Yong.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir, and Feichi overseas marketing director Kingsley Chou.