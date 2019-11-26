Screenshot of fake news on Sarawak not Bernama’s

KUCHING: A doctored screenshot of a report on Sarawak politics claiming to be from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) that has gone viral is fake news and has nothing to do with Bernama.

The article on the screenshot, which did not provide any webpage links, was not published by Bernama and a closer inspection showed that it was based on a MalayMail online article published on Sunday with a different headline.

Bernama’s acting bureau chief for Sarawak Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil said it was evident that the screenshot had been altered with the title changed and attributed to Bernama.

Bernama lodged a police report here today to strongly deny publishing the news item.

Meanwhile, Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang said this was a highly irresponsible act meant to undermine Bernama’s reputation as a credible news agency.

“I am confident both the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police would get to the bottom of this and bring the purveyor of this fake news to book.

“This is not the first time Bernama’s name and logo have been used to spread fake news,” he said. – Bernama