Simulation for PSS registration in early December

KOTA KINABALU: A simulation for the registration of Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) is expected to be carried out in early December this year, after which townhall sessions will be held to explain the mechanism to leaders in Sabah, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman.

He said the two-day simulation would be conducted in Sabah to identify areas of improvement for the registration procedure.

“If the simulation is successful, we will brief the state government and leaders, especially those in Sabah.

“During the townhall session, we will answer frequently asked questions, explain to the leaders and address their concerns.

“If there are issues we missed out on, we will take it into consideration,” he said in a press conference after chairing the Technical Committee for the Management of Foreigners in Sabah meeting here, yesterday.

Azis said the meeting included discussion on the formation of the technical committee task force co-chaired by the Home Affairs and Research Office under the Chief Minister’s Department (CMD) and Sabah National Security Council (MKN), the timeline for PSS, as well as the presentation of three papers, namely the PSS Task Force by the Sub-Committee of Policy, Research and Law under CMD, PSS Communication Plan by the Sub-Committee of Social and Communication under the Federal State Secretary and report by the MKN.

He said the first phase of the registration would concentrate on 136,055 holders of original IMM13, Burung Burung card and Census certificate that was targeted to be rolled out in June 2020.

“At the same time, we will carry out a census on the children of PSS holders.”

When asked why the number was far less than the reported figure of 600,000 people expected to be issued with PSS, Azis said the 136,055 did not take into account the children of the foreigners.

“So they estimated 600,000. It could be more, or less.

“What is important is that we tackle the original IMM13, Burung Burung card and Census certificate holders first. Their children, later,” he said.

He also denied claims that the PSS would be issued to millions of recipients, saying that the government only aimed to standardize the documents issued to the IMM13, Burung Burung card and Census certificate holders.

Azis hoped that leaders would not make blind assumptions as detailed explanations would be provided to Sabah leaders on PSS implementation and eligibility during townhall sessions once the Main Committee for the Management of Foreigners in Sabah have given its approval.

He is confident that the people would support the implementation of PSS once they understand the reason.

He said activist Dr Pamela Yong has questioned why the PSS holders were seemingly given special treatment as they only needed to renew their pass every three years while West Malaysians could only stay for three months in Sabah.

“West Malaysians can return to West Malaysia but where can the PSS holders go?”

He pointed out that the immigration office would be inundated with PSS holders seeking renewal of their pass if the period was too short.

“The technical committee feels that the three-year renewal period is a suitable after studying the matter, instead of three months.

“Locals will also be angry if they want to renew their passports but the immigration office is inundated with PSS holders.”

Nevertheless, he said the main committee would ultimately decide on whether to accept the renewal period of three years.

“We the technical committee only oversee the technical aspect.

“At the end of the day, the main committee will make the final decision.”

Azis reiterated that the PSS would have security elements that made the pass harder to forge.

At present, he said even immigration officers found it difficult to differentiate genuine and fake Burung Burung cards and Census certificates.

“Enforcement will be easier by standardizing the documents to one card.”

On suggestions to send the foreigners back to the Philippines as there was no longer war in the country, Azis said the immigrants were the second, third or fourth generation in Sabah whom their country did not recognise.

“There has been incidents where IMM13 holders were brought to the Phillipine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on a paid trip by the government. At the embassy, they were asked where they were born? In Sabah. Where was their village in the Philippines? Don’t know. And when asked whether they wanted to be sent back, they refused because they were born in Sabah.

“If they do not even want to go back, how can their embassy send them back to the Philippines?”

Azis said any feedback and concerns could be raised during the townhall session.

“After the simulation in December, we will hold townhall session to gather feedback from leaders and thereafter make necessary improvements.

“Once everything is in place, we target to implement (PSS) in June 2020.”