Soon Koh slams dirty politics behind racial fake news heading

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said today that he is a victim of a malicious attack after the doctored image of the heading of a news website’s report was shared on social media.

The doctored image carried the heading, ‘Wong Soon Koh: Dayaks are stupid with low IQ and easy to be manipulated’, but the article’s real heading is ‘PSB backs Wong Soon Koh on whether to quit Sarawak Cabinet’.

Wong told The Borneo Post today that a representative of the news portal confirmed that they never carried a report with such a heading.

“There are some quarters playing dirty politics with the aim of disparaging my reputation,” the former State Cabinet member said.

He said PSB was committed to a multiracial, multicultural and multireligious society with a Sarawak identity and ideology.

“We are all one Sarawakian community. No racial group should feel any sense of loss or deprivation or feel being discriminated against by any other community,” he said when driving his point home.

He added that PSB subscribed to the building of a progressive, stable and harmonious society based on equality, justice and mutual respect among all community.

PSB vice president and youth chief, Johnical Rayong Ngipa, when contacted, said at this juncture, the party has not lodged a police report on the matter.