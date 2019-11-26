Starting anew after prison quite an ordeal – ex-prisoner

KUANTAN: Starting a new life after prison is not as easy as it may seem, as Hamdan, 38, learned upon his release from prison in 2008.

To start afresh and resettle back into the community, Hamdan had set up a roti canai stall in Lipis but sadly due to poor response, he was forced to close shop after a few months.

According to Hamdan he acquired the skills in making roti canai while he was serving his five-year prison term, to prepare for his life after prison.

“People were probably afraid to come over to my stall … I could only sell 10 pieces of roti canai a day and as it was difficult to make ends meet I had to abandon the business altogether.

“I decided to venture out of Lipis and took up a job as an assistant at a roti canai stall. Things looked brighter and it was easier this way as no one here was aware of my past,” he told Bernama when met after receiving the Best Person on Parole Award here today.

Prisons Department deputy director-general (Community) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak presented the award during the Corporate Smart Internship Programme at Penor Prison here.

Also present was Pahang Prisons director Datuk Ab Basir Mohamad. – Bernama