Three ship cleaners injured after fire breaks out on oil tanker in Kuching

KUCHING: Three ship cleaners were injured in a fire that broke out on an oil tanker at Demak Laut in Jalan Bako here today.

The state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a call on the incident at 8.46am and personnel from Tabuan Jaya and Petra Jaya fire stations were rushed to the scene, according to Bomba spokesperson.

He added that two of the male victims were sent by their employers to a private hospital and a clinic near the area.

“The victim brought into the private hospital suffered serious injuries , while the other one sent to the clinic is only injured at his face and can still walk.

“However, the exact extent of the injuries suffered by both victims are yet to be determined,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The condition of the third victim remained unknown as of press time.

It is learnt that Bomba personnel are still at the scene.