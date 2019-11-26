UEC Task Force to submit final report by year end – Maszlee

KUALA LUMPUR: A complete report of the Unified Examination Certificate Task Force (PPDUEC) on the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate is expected to be submitted to the Ministry of Education by the end of this year before being taken to the Cabinet for a final decision.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the team was in the process of finalising a report on the recognition of the certificate.

“The report will be compiled with attachments including transcripts of each interview. To date, the team has successfully completed 38 transcript sessions out of the existing 48 recording sessions.

“The transcript of each interview is an important element of the report and this is to be fair to all those who have given their views,” he said during Ministers’ Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying a question by Datuk Rosol Wahid (PH-Hulu Terengganu) who wanted to know when the results of the PPDUEC study would be tabled and to what extent it would affect the country’s school system in the future.

The UEC is a certificate issued by Independent Chinese Secondary Schools which do not follow the national education system.

Maszlee said PPDEUC’s policy of conducting engagement sessions with various stakeholders was to obtain views and suggestions on various aspects before finalising the issue.

“The task force has been carrying out the process of dealing with various parties including 17 sociopolitical education leaders, 27 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), five political parties and 14 public higher education institutions to ensure a comprehensive UEC certificate recognition.

“In addition, two town hall series were also held with the involvement of youths to get their views and some MPs to comment on the issue. There were 406 people who gave their views and suggestions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maszlee said the ministry is committed to ensuring that students receive education whether in government or private schools and to give priority to the National Language Act, federal constitution and unity.

“The ministry believes in democratising education,” he said.

He said this in response to a supplementary question by Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) who wanted to know the ministry’s efforts in ensuring parents choose government schools as the first choice for their children. – Bernama